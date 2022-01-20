New Trailer and Release Date for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Relive this series of nine iconic movies starting in April in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

(Crédit photos: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Along with a preview of the new gameplay, the next LEGO Star Wars release has been confirmed on April 5th. The game, which has been delayed more than once, has finally revealed itself a little more and presents us with a formula that deviates from those known from previous LEGO games. You can also see an overview of nearly 300 characters that can be played after being unlocked in the game.

Exciting extras

First, you can see the third person’s movements much closer and more personal than in previous typical LEGO games. We also learn that fans can choose to start their adventure with the original trilogy (4, 5, 6), the prequel trilogy (1, 2, 3) or the post-original trilogy (7, 8, 9). However, you will need to play the first episode of the trilogy before you can play another episode, for example, play the episode New hope Before you can go to Empire strikes.

Another great addition to The Skywalker Saga is a galaxy map that will expand as you discover planets. You’ll be able to pop this map out and then re-visit these planets while traveling in iconic Star Wars vehicles. Each mission will also have several ways to explore while you can choose a stealth approach or a straightforward approach by rushing to the pile.

The upgrade system has also undergone a rearrangement. Players will be able to collect Kyber Bricks which they can then use to upgrade different character classes such as: Jedi, Hero, Scavenger, Villain, Dark Side, Droid and more.

From Star Wars to a taste of LEGO

As you go through the special moments of this series, you will feel the influence of LEGO. The story will be told with charm and humor and will be adapted to the youngest.

There will of course be a main story to complete, but players will also be encouraged to explore the galaxy to complete side quests and discover other planets to visit.

Finally, this new colorful trailer was supposed to excite more than one LEGO and Star Wars fan since the studio definitely put the package on this new mod. Now we just have to wait patiently until April 2022 so we can finally get a copy.