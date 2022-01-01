New Year’s Day is quieter than expected

For the second year in a row, Quebec will partly be entrusted with the transition into the new year.

Many had to cancel New Year’s Eve after the new health measures were announced. Groups of six, all are forced to confine themselves in their family bubble.

Thus Karen Cloutier will spend the vigil alone at her residence in Montreal. Not an evening of dreams, but for Mrs. Cloutier, it will still be easier than it was last year.

“Last year, it was a lot harder! My partner was on the other side of the border, the border was closed, and I moved my mother to CHSLD,” she explains.

This year, ‘Well, what can we do to make it more interesting, more cheerful? “I’ll call my mom at dinnertime and that’s it.”

While Quebecers will celebrate 2022 at home, that doesn’t stop them from wetting the evening with a bottle of wine or bubbles, or even a hearty meal.

“We’re making small provisions for the next few days,” said a resident interviewed by TVA Novels.

“Nice bottle of bubbles just popped up today, so I’m coming to get it. I’m going alone with my girlfriend today,” adds another.

While many show resilience, psychologists remain concerned about the mental health of Quebecers.

“We are very concerned. Psychologist Karen Gauthier believes that the return of procedures will have a significant impact on mental health.

At times like these, she recommends having fun.

“It will be, as far as possible, to keep doing something special, even if you don’t really want to. It could be ordering food or making something you really like.”