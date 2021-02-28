New York governor accused of sexual harassment by a second woman

New York | A second former employee of powerful New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo accused him of sexual harassment, charges the governor denied on Saturday.

Also read: Andrew Cuomo is accused of sexual harassment by his former counselor

Also read: The hero of fighting the pandemic in 2020, the New York governor sees his star fading

Also read: Andrew Cuomo faces accountability?

This time it was Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former health advisor, who told a newspaper The New York Times That the governor molested her in Spring 2020.

MI am Bennett said the 63-year-old governor remarkably commented on him in early June of last year about being open to dating women in their 20s, and asked her how she saw her, such a difference in age.

If Mr. Cuomo doesn’t try to touch her, then Mr. CuomoI am Nevertheless, Bennett told Times: “I understood that the ruler wanted to sleep with me and I felt very uneasy and afraid.”

She added that she had spoken to the chief of staff and legal advisor to Mr. Cuomo, who had moved her to another position in another building. The position was right for her, so she decided not to go further.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Mr. Cuomo confirmed, “No progress has been made to Mr. Cuomo.I am Bennett, and he never intended to act inappropriately. “

He said that he, on the contrary, wanted to support the master.I am Bennett, who told him he had been sexually assaulted.

Governor including 3H The mandate expires at the end of 2022 and has called for a “full examination” of these charges, led by a former federal judge. “I ask New Yorkers to wait for the results […] Before any judgment. “

This is the second time in a week that the Democratic governor, who led New York state for 10 years, has been accused of sexual harassment: Wednesday, another former counselor, Lindsay Boylan, said in a blog that he was harassed while working for his administration, from 2015 to 2018.

Now, Manhattan presidential candidate Lindsay Boylan, 36, said the governor did not ask for a kiss on her mouth, suggested that she play a game of poker with him and “redouble the effort.” [lui] Touch the back, arms and legs. “

Charlotte Bennett wrote on Twitter, “For those who are wondering about the nature of work in the Como administration, read Lindsay Boylan’s story,” without further comments.

A spokeswoman for the governor described the “false” accusations of Mr.I am Boylan.

Politicians in New York, such as the anti-sexual assault organization Time’s Up, have called for an investigation into the allegations.