Next June, a free support course for caregivers of Alzheimer's patients

France Alzheimer Hérault welcomes you and offers you information and support to help you overcome the difficulties you may encounter in your daily life.

In practical terms, its tasks include supporting patients and caregivers and implementing non-pharmacological approaches (a key direction) to enable patients and caregivers to slow the progression of the disease and live better with it.

It aims to: slow down cognitive decline; Prevent withdrawal and isolation. Prevent physical and psychological exhaustion of the caregiver and prepare to hand over the task to specialists.

This support track will be offered every Saturday morning starting June 1, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. In practice, it will be administered in 5 three-hour modules by a professional neuropsychologist and volunteer. Both are specially trained for this procedure.

Topics of the five modules: Knowing Alzheimer's Disease – Communication and Understanding – Daily Support – Discovering Possible Help – Providing Family Care.

As a reminder, France Alzheimer Hérault was created in 1989. It is a member of the National Federation of Alzheimer's Associations in France and operates mainly thanks to the participation of its volunteers and brings together more than 600 members.

Registrations and information on 04 67 06 56 10

Or via email: [email protected]

France Alzheimer Hérault

3 Bagizi Street

34000 Montpellier