NHL | Back-up teams

The National Federation and the Players Association announced, on Sunday, the implementation of new measures, including the return of the reserve teams, to facilitate life for the teams under the current circumstances.

Catherine Harvey Benard

Journalism

The reserve team, the flying team, or even taxi squad On the English speaking side, he was very useful last season. It allows teams to quickly access reservists already in the team bubble in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak. These train and travel with the team, but they get paid by the MLS.

The league specifies that teams will be able to use reserve teams until the end of the All-Star Game in early February, and can feature up to six players. Emergency call-ups for minors will also be allowed in the event a COVID-19-related absence prevents the team from playing with a full slate.

At least 64 games have been postponed due to COVID-19 this season. The NHL also made the decision not to send its players to the Olympics in order to use the two weeks of February to resume these meetings. The return of the flying teams will allow him to continue the campaign without interruption.