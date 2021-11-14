Sprint race in Brazil: Bottas wins, Stroll earns some places

Quebecer Lance Stroll will start at 14NS The Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil ranks after winning two places during Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos.

Aston Martin pilot took 16NS The qualifying position the day before, but moved up one position at the start of the race due to the penalty kick imposed on Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). The latter, who won first place, was forced to leave 20NS And the last since the FIA ​​ruled that the British car’s Drag Reduction System (DRS) was not compatible.

Hamilton, who had already had to drop five places on the starting grid in the Grand Prix, finally made it onto the field and finished fifth. Thus, Sunday’s race will start from tenth place.

Returning to Stroll, he delivered 11NS Best time for free morning exercise. With momentum, he managed to overtake the cars of Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) and Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) during the sprint.

“The positive thing is that we are up one place for tomorrow’s race,” Stroll said on his team’s website. There wasn’t much action around us at first, so there were still 15 of usNS After the first round. In the end, Yuki Tsunoda started to suffer from the tender before us, as we handled our media so well. […] DRS lost to the car in front of him and we got it on the last lap so I guess that was probably the right thing to do [partir en médiums]. »

“It was difficult to get positions today, but it is a long race and anything can happen here. Maybe tomorrow there will be opportunities for us. We will see if we are able to gain ranks starting at 14NS Place», outing conclusion.

Teammate Sebastian Vettel will start ninth in Brazil.

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) collected all three points at the end of the 24 laps, surpassing Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start in third place.

also to see