How Tesla’s Light Show Customization Proves These Cars Are Geeks

Tesla’s light show can be entertaining, and it can also be a source of ridicule. However, geeks have adopted this new functionality very quickly. Yes, you can customize the Light Show, download a ready-made show, or create your own.

where Tesla’s last big update at the end of 2021, the American brand published the Light Show that we initially knew as the Model X. This post made some smiles, and it’s also the subject of ridicule. That didn’t stop Tesla owners from enjoying the show this holiday season.

But that’s not all… This function can be customized. Yes, you can create your own LightShow. We explain how.

How do you use a custom light show?

It shows how nerdy cars are Tesla cars. A few hours after the job was posted, a tutorial made it possible to customize the Light Show. Concretely, you can add your own music (.mp3 or .wav) and style the lights flash. Many light shows Already available, we tested The Imperial March or Knight Rider theme. You will find List of light shows here.

It didn’t take long for Tesla fans to hijack the Light Show pic.twitter.com/ZfOviETY1J – UlrichRozier (@UlrichRozier) December 27, 2021

To customize this Light Show, you need a full format USB or USB-C USB key. This key must be formatted, you will then add the “Light Show” folder (without the quotes) and download the two necessary files.

They are still the same files, lighthow.fseq and lighthow.wav (or .mp3). Once the process is finished, connect the USB key to the car and start the show. Please note that the key must not contain the Tesla update file or the classic dashcam manual.

How do you create your own light show?

You can create your own Light Show, there is even a program for that. We will have to be patient with a little knowledge of music. The idea here is to set the music using different lights or other elements of the car. Depending on your model, if you have a Model X or 3 for example, they are both channel » Compatible with different part of the vehicle.

Below, for example, is a 3 model diagram.

The program is called xLights, everything is clearly explained on this GitHub. Note that you can unlock the doors, the charging hatch, and even manage the brightness level for each LED.

