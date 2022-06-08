NHL: New York Rangers lose 4-1 to Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4

Tuesday 7 June 2022 10:39 PM

Calm and experienced, the Tampa Bay Lightning players didn’t panic despite falling two games behind to get both sides in front of their fans, this time winning 4-1 in Game 4 on Tuesday to settle the odds in the Eastern Conference Final.

Gerard Gallant’s men once again missed a chance to score one win within reach of the Stanley Cup Final by dropping the last two games of the series, which now moves to Madison Square Garden on Thursday with a 2-2 draw. Meanwhile, feet on homoThe Colorado Avalanche players are waiting for the conclusion of this duel to know their opponents in the last round.

The New York Rangers once again showed that far from home it is difficult for them to snatch victory. They’ve won just three road trips in nine playoffs this spring, while the Lightning’s have won their last six at the Amalie Arena.

Lightning gave Rangers a little space in the first period by constantly controlling the pressure which led to the Florida side taking the lead early in the game with Pat Marron’s goal at 2:38. Maron pushed the ball past Igor Shesterkin with a backhand momentum in a return shot after Zac Pogosyan broke through the left net.

Nikita Kucherov, who missed a split in the previous match, did not miss his chance this time by defeating Shesterkin with a shot between his legs as he found himself alone in front of him after a turn in the central area after he was feeding it well. A pass from Ondrej Balat in the second half added to the lead.

Stephen Stamkos hit a blow at 4:56 of the third period when he seized a throwback to the right of Shesterkin, who found himself unable to block a shot from the scoring Lightning.

Goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky lost his second elimination in the qualifiers when Artemy Panarin beat him with a 3:33 game left as the Rangers harnessed the power of play and went six to four. The Rangers couldn’t get close after that.

Vasilevskiy faced 34 shots while his opponent was challenged 31 times.

Conclude the discussion bales with a net empty goal.