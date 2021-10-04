After speaking on Twitter to denounce the “hidden agenda” behind the COVID-19 “pandemic”, Edmonton Oilers striker Josh Archibald fell ill this summer before contracting myocarditis.

At least that’s what Oilers announced on Sunday. Archibald, who was the last player on a Canadian National Hockey League (NHL) team not to be vaccinated, according to Sportsnet, will be out for an indefinite period.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart. A recent study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found COVID-19 to be a strong and important risk factor for myocarditis. Goalkeeper Alex Stalock, also of the Alberta organization, also developed myocarditis after suffering from COVID-19.

«[Archibald] Oilers technical director Dave Tibbett explained that he had a serious viral infection upon leaving quarantine, according to comments reported by Sportsnet. What the tests showed is that at one point this summer he contracted COVID-19, and had it [eu des résultats positifs à des tests de dépistage] for antibodies. He was also diagnosed with myocarditis.”

Archibald appears to have joined the conspiratorial movements since the beginning of the pandemic. On May 6, 2020, he took the word on Twitter, more than two and a half years after his last micromises, to share a YouTube video that questioned the existence of the pandemic and has since been deleted.

Five months later, he shared another video, this time from One America News, known for supporting the far-right and Donald Trump, which questioned the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Last year, Archibald scored the goal seven times and provided six assists for 13 points in 52 games with the Alberta team. This was his second season in the Oilers’ uniform, also wearing the colors of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes in the National League.

In 235 games on the Pittman Tour, the 28-year-old scored 39 goals and 31 assists for 70 points.