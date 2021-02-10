Nintendo prepares compilation for the 35th anniversary of the legend of Zelda?

With the 35th anniversary of the The Legend of Zelda License fast approaching, all Nintendo fans are waiting to see what surprises the manufacturer has in store for us. The smartest of them anyway have scanned the tag registration sites, with amazement to see well-known names pop up.

The mystery remains complete

You must have noticed that we celebrated the 35th birthday of Super Mario last year, but in 2021 it will be Pokemon to turn 25, and Donkey Kong will turn 40 and he is the one who matters to us in this news, with 35 years of The Legend of Zelda. And although we’ve already been able to enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch, as well as the remake of The Legend of Zelda: A Link’s Awakening, fans hope to see a new episode. The next Nintendo Machine.

He’s a surfer who seems to have found evidence in the genre, but instead of a new game, he risks being once again a compilation, like Super Mario 3D All-Stars. In fact, we can discover that a Nintendo registration of “Phantom Hourglass” exists on the Australian trademark registration website, as well as “Wind awakener”. Since the two games are part of the same series of games, the manufacturer is likely preparing an assembly. Registrations were made in mid-2020, but only accepted in early February.

However, the information must be put into perspective, as there is no mention of “The Legend of Zelda” in the recording. So it can be just the title of the two games, without necessarily resulting in a complete game.