No new Assassin’s Creed this year?

Ubisoft will once again break the tradition that The studio releases Assassin’s Creed every year ? In fact, from 2007 (Assassin’s Creed Edition 1) to 2018 (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Edition), Ubisoft has systematically released a title from the franchise every year. However, in 2018, the studio decided to give themselves two years for release Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The French studio defended his choice by explaining that he submitted it Enough time to properly complete the next Assassin’s Creed. According to the announcements made duringE3 2021Looks like Ubisoft has once again revised its schedule and there won’t be There is no new Assassin’s Creed until 2022.

Download The Siege of Paris DLC from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming out this summer – Credit(s): Ubisoft

While Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC, The anger of the priests, recently released and extension Paris headquarters Available this summer, the season is in full swing for the latest Assassin’s Creed. During E3 2021, Ubisoft As mentioned that Other content is in progress to enrich Assassin’s Creed Valhalla throughout the year Waiting will be allowed if there is no new title for the license. The fact that there won’t be a new Assassin’s Creed game in 2021 is a very logical move for a studio who wishes they had time Focus on launching new franchises like Immortals Fenyx Rising or Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Despite everything, this news is sure to disappoint fans who will have to wait Next Assassin’s Creed in 2022.