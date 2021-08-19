ATH-M50xBT2: Audio Technica improves on its leading Bluetooth headphones

2
Today, Japanese brand Audio Technica announced the launch of its new flagship Bluetooth speaker. So the ATH-M50xBT2 replacesATH-M50xBT Bring many improvements to the table.
Behind this barbaric diminutive of the ATH-M50xBT2 hides the second wireless version of the legendary monitor ATH-M50 From Audio Technica. Therefore, it is left behindATH-M50xBT By bringing a few updates, some of which limit the primary in 2021 like a USB-C port for charging. The Japanese company also highlights an improvement in its free-speaking toolkit that was sorely lacking in the first name.
microphoneATH-M50xBT It didn’t really shine with the quality of its grab. The new model is now equipped with a two-microphone system and a new signal processing algorithm that makes it possible Make phone calls with great clarity. This should also allow you to interact more effectively with Alexa since the ATH-M50xBT2 model now offers more compatibility with Amazon’s voice assistant.
Some very practical features appear, including multi-point connectivity and Google Fast Pair compatibility for easy pairing on Android devices. The ATH-M50xBT2 remains manageable via the AT Connect app that allows you to personalize the user experience with an equalizer in particular, a “low latency” mode, and a system for finding headphones more easily…”wasn’t particularly necessary The already generous autonomy has been revised upwards, going from 40 hours to 50. Meanwhile, the addition of the USB-C port cuts charging time in half: 3 hours 30 minutes versus 7 hours for the first version and its microUSB port.
We’re not completely changing the winning team because this new version still retains its distinctive design and 45mm tweeters. Logically, the experience of comfort and proper performance should be similar to that offered by the first version. The only audio novelty is the abandonment of the aptX Bluetooth codec in favor of LDAC, Sony’s proprietary codec.
The ATH-M50xBT2 is already available at €199, or €20 cheaper than its predecessor launched in 2018. The headphones are still sold with a charging cable, mini-jack cable, and carrying case.
