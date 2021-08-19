ATH-M50xBT2: Audio Technica improves on its leading Bluetooth headphones

2

Behind this barbaric diminutive of the ATH-M50xBT2 hides the second wireless version of the legendary monitor ATH-M50 From Audio Technica. Therefore, it is left behind ATH-M50xBT By bringing a few updates, some of which limit the primary in 2021 like a USB-C port for charging. The Japanese company also highlights an improvement in its free-speaking toolkit that was sorely lacking in the first name.

microphoneATH-M50xBT It didn’t really shine with the quality of its grab. The new model is now equipped with a two-microphone system and a new signal processing algorithm that makes it possible Make phone calls with great clarity. This should also allow you to interact more effectively with Alexa since the ATH-M50xBT2 model now offers more compatibility with Amazon’s voice assistant.

Some very practical features appear, including multi-point connectivity and Google Fast Pair compatibility for easy pairing on Android devices. The ATH-M50xBT2 remains manageable via the AT Connect app that allows you to personalize the user experience with an equalizer in particular, a “low latency” mode, and a system for finding headphones more easily…”wasn’t particularly necessary The already generous autonomy has been revised upwards, going from 40 hours to 50. Meanwhile, the addition of the USB-C port cuts charging time in half: 3 hours 30 minutes versus 7 hours for the first version and its microUSB port.