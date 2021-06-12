Big noisy party in Kansataki

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday afternoon in Kansataki, near Oka in the Laurentians, for a huge party, angering a Mohawk community that fears flooding.

Final Hour: A huge party upsets the Kanisatake Mohawk. Videos show that there are 200 to 300 cars of revelers (mostly white) parked along 344. It takes place in the green room. Complaints submitted to Tweet embed Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/x9PDHgdJY4 – Yves Poirier (@poirieryvesTVA) June 12, 2021

Images obtained by TVA Nouvelles show hundreds of vehicles parked along Route 344.

According to our information, the revelers are in the Green Room, a local cannabis dispensary. They were reunited without masks or social distancing.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) claims to be aware of the situation and confirms that it has received a report.

“Our police officers in the area are monitoring the situation to make sure there are no abuses or criminal offences,” Sgt. Audrey Ann Bilodeau said.

Participants face fines of $1,500 under the Rules of Health Procedure.