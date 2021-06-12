Economy

Big noisy party in Kansataki

June 13, 2021
Maria Gill

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday afternoon in Kansataki, near Oka in the Laurentians, for a huge party, angering a Mohawk community that fears flooding.

Images obtained by TVA Nouvelles show hundreds of vehicles parked along Route 344.

According to our information, the revelers are in the Green Room, a local cannabis dispensary. They were reunited without masks or social distancing.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) claims to be aware of the situation and confirms that it has received a report.

“Our police officers in the area are monitoring the situation to make sure there are no abuses or criminal offences,” Sgt. Audrey Ann Bilodeau said.

Participants face fines of $1,500 under the Rules of Health Procedure.

READ  More women lost their jobs during the pandemic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *