Big noisy party in Kansataki

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday afternoon in Kansataki, near Oka in the Laurentians, for a huge party, angering a Mohawk community that fears flooding.
Images obtained by TVA Nouvelles show hundreds of vehicles parked along Route 344.
According to our information, the revelers are in the Green Room, a local cannabis dispensary. They were reunited without masks or social distancing.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) claims to be aware of the situation and confirms that it has received a report.
“Our police officers in the area are monitoring the situation to make sure there are no abuses or criminal offences,” Sgt. Audrey Ann Bilodeau said.
Participants face fines of $1,500 under the Rules of Health Procedure.
