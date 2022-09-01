Accused of seducing a teenager: Christophe Norman was released by Aloitte

After being accused of soliciting a teenage girl to commit an act of a sexual nature, Montreal Aloette on Wednesday released linebacker Christophe Normand.

• Read also: Christophe Normand arrested: ‘I was upset’

• Read also: Accused of luring a teenager: Aloette suspends Christophe Normand

The Sparrows finally chose to part with the 30-year-old Quebecer, having suspended him until further notice on Friday. Former University of Laval Rouge et Or signed a two-year contract with the team in April.

Crédit de Quebec Norman was arrested on charges of soliciting and inciting sexual intercourse with a minor last Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on the same day before he was released.

Norman was in his third season with Aloit, after four campaigns with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 10 games in 2022, he made only one tackle and had 26 yards.