Nuits des étoiles 2021: Where and how do you see meteor showers this weekend?

This weekend is the 30th edition of Nuits des étoiles. The event allows you to enjoy the comets that cross our sky each summer. Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the show.

What are star nights?

Since 1991, the French Astronomical Society (AFA) has been organizing Nuits des étoiles every summer. Events across France allow the curious to observe the falling stars. With mild temperatures and clear skies, summer is the perfect time to learn about astronomy.

The 30th Night of the Stars takes place this weekend on August 6, 7 and 8; The opportunity to watch the sky and its falling stars in the middle of summer #AFP #AFPgraphics # video shooting pic.twitter.com/vZ8ak2rscO – Agence France-Presse (afpfr) August 5, 2021

What can we see in the sky?

From the end of July to mid-August, our planet passes through a swarm of dust left by Comet Swift-Tuttle in its path. Debris that meets our atmosphere is used up and forms bright stars. These are called “Perseids” because they look like they came from the constellation Perseus.

This “rain” is expected to fall its peak on the night of August 10-11. The starry night occurs a few days earlier because the observing conditions will be more favorable. The moon will be particularly conservative this weekend, so its light will not interfere with observations.

In addition to the falling stars, it will also be possible to observe Venus, especially Jupiter and Saturn. As soon as the sun goes down, it can be seen rising in the sky and heading east. The most equipped enthusiasts will be able to discover the rings of Saturn.

How do you observe the stars correctly?

Nearly 200 events hosted by astronomy clubs are planned in France. To find the closest to home, a a map It was supplied by the French Astronomical Society.

It is also possible to enjoy watching the falling stars from its side with the naked eye. To do this, you have to position yourself in a place where the horizon is clear, away from any light pollution and looking towards the northeast. All that remains is to arm yourself with patience. On the AFA website, a Instructs It allows you to follow celestial phenomena hour by hour.