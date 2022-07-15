How to enable or start Windows Defender manually

If you have installed a third-party antivirus, Windows Defender It will be turned off automatically. When you uninstall your antivirus and then restart, Windows Defender will automatically turn on and protect your Windows PC. But if you find that this is not the case, you will have to start Windows Defender manually. This article will show you how to manually enable or start Windows Defender on your Windows 10/8/7 PC.

How to start Windows Defender manually

To start Windows Defender, you need to open Control Panel and Settings in Windows Defender and click Make sure the following is enabled and set to On:

Real-time protection Cloud-based protection.

We have already seen how to disable Windows Defender, now learn how to enable it.

When there is no security software protecting your computer, you will see notifications like these.

By clicking on it, you will see the security applications installed on your system. If you missed this notification, you can see it in the Notifications and Action Center.

By clicking on it, you will also see the security applications installed on your computer, as follows.

Choose Windows Defender Then click button.

Windows Defender will start. The first thing to do when this happens is to update your definitions.

Click on the Settings link in the upper right corner to open the next panel. You can also access it via Settings > Update & Security > Windows Defender.

Once here, make sure Real-time protection And the Cloud-based protection It is set to On. You can also set files Automated form submission to playback mode. You can then configure Windows Defender as needed.

Windows 8 and Windows 7 users can search for “Windows Defender” via Startup Search and do what is necessary.

If Windows Defender is not running, you may need to check the status of its services and components: