13 new WWE Superstars released

Fightful’s Sean Ross just announced the firing of a slew of mainly WWE NXT Superstars who have appeared on other shows like 205 Live.

It’s no joke, no less than 13 stars have been fired, and here is the list:

Bobby Fish

Bronson Reid

Jake Atlas

Ari Sterling

Kona Reeves

Leon Rove

Stephen Smith

Tyler Rust

Zacharias Smith

Asher Hill

giant ginger

Mercedes Martinez

Desmond Troy

Many of these superstars were often seen on TV on NXT including Bobby Fish, the former member of the Undisputed Era, and Bronson Reed who was most recently the North American Champion.

It’s a dark day in WWE with all these layoffs, WWE has yet to communicate about it.

Some Superstars have confirmed their expulsion on Twitter, such as Bronson Reed confirming the information and sending a message to future federations that are likely to welcome him like AEW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW or ROH.

Image credit: WWE



