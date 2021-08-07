13 new WWE Superstars released

Fightful’s Sean Ross just announced the firing of a slew of mainly WWE NXT Superstars who have appeared on other shows like 205 Live.
It’s no joke, no less than 13 stars have been fired, and here is the list:
- Bobby Fish
- Bronson Reid
- Jake Atlas
- Ari Sterling
- Kona Reeves
- Leon Rove
- Stephen Smith
- Tyler Rust
- Zacharias Smith
- Asher Hill
- giant ginger
- Mercedes Martinez
- Desmond Troy
Many of these superstars were often seen on TV on NXT including Bobby Fish, the former member of the Undisputed Era, and Bronson Reed who was most recently the North American Champion.
It’s a dark day in WWE with all these layoffs, WWE has yet to communicate about it.
Some Superstars have confirmed their expulsion on Twitter, such as Bronson Reed confirming the information and sending a message to future federations that are likely to welcome him like AEW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW or ROH.
– Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) August 7, 2021
Image credit: WWE
