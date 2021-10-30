Nurse Levis exposed to OST despite infection

On October 15, nurse Mary Kristen Popper was not feeling well. She had to go to the doctor after work. Except that, again, due to untapped absences, compulsory overtime remained suspended.

Meeting her manager, who pushes her to stay at work despite everything, does not reassure her. She explains to me everything they do to help the department, patati et patata. Even worse, she said to me, “You know Mary Christine, I have no choice but to tell you that you have to stay this evening because it is your professional duty according to your code of conduct.” as you say.

The shortage of health workers is significant across the network, but especially at Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis. Photo: Radio Canada/Raymond Rother

a lot of pressure

The healthcare professional, who had already had to go to work that morning despite her condition, finally gave in under the pressure, fearing disciplinary notice.

I find that they use really strong words. They threaten, manipulate, and intimidate us She regrets.

At the end of her shift, she finally learned that no overtime would be necessary and she could go to the emergency room. Her doctor diagnosed her with cellulitis. It took me 10 days of antibiotics, four times a day with four days off anyway, and she was ready to keep me up by 4pm that day! .

Marie Christine is not the first to denounce the situation. In August, nurses from Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis refused to return to denounce the systematic use of forced overtime. Photo: Radio Canada / Hadi Hussein

cross line

The Compulsory overtime , where TSOCompulsory overtime , by nurses in Quebec. Without rest at the end of their shift, health professionals must remain on duty and work overtime.

A nursing assistant for over 20 years, Mary Kristen Popper has known routines, having lived practically every week for months. Our days are very tough, so it’s hard to think of staying past 4pm. So we sure start our days off already. Not by our patients, but by management , testify.

That is why she deplores the situation. We just climbed like a step with TSOCompulsory overtime By forcing him on the sick. This, I can’t accept that . Mary Kristen says she understands that managers themselves are under pressure to ensure that patients receive appropriate care despite the context of a labor shortage. However, she thinks the situation has gone too far this time.

Laurier Ouellet, of the Federation of Healthcare Professionals in Chaudière-Appalaches, condemns the continued use of TSO. Photo: Radio Canada/Cassandra Nadeau Lamarche

She is now considering filing a complaint with the nurses’ union to which her director belongs, as well as with the CISSS de Chaudière-Appalaches. She will have the support of her union. It doesn’t make sense to ask a healthcare professional who is sick on the floor who has to go to the emergency room to continue doing at 4pm. , condemns the president of the Syndicate of Health Care Professionals in Chaudière-Appalaches, Laurier Ouellet.

There is no obligation, says CISSS

The CISSS de Chaudière-Appalaches declined to comment on the case on grounds of confidentiality.

Via email, a CISSS spokesperson de Chaudière-Appalaches notes that all employees, regardless of mandatory overtime, can leave work if they are sick. If a person considers that he is not in a state of work or that he should leave in the course of his duty, it is his responsibility to inform his manager and the latter will then reorganize the load among the team members present or through him the contribution of other employees , we add

The office of Health Minister Christian Duby, which has been questioned on several occasions regarding TSO, also declined to comment, preferring to refer us directly to CISSS.

little booster

CISSS claims to have contacted more than a thousand nurses to gauge their interest in coming to lend a helping hand in the network. The effort comes after the government announced bonuses for full-time care workers.

In the Chaudière-Appalaches region, about fifteen people are in the process of being employed and another five have already started working. Additionally, 230 part-time nurses decided to increase their availability.