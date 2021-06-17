Official launch of BEAM, the creative center in Saint-Adrien

After several months of work, the building now houses all the equipment needed to stimulate creativity in the area.

The church houses a 5.1 recording and post-production studio to carry out music and mixed projects for film and television productions. Three editing rooms have also been established. Filming rooms and equipment can also be rented.

Musician and entrepreneur Pierre-Philippe Cottier, founder of the project, explains that the idea of ​​buying the church to make it an art center came to him when he noticed the great interest of producers in eastern towns.

I work in film music, and many directors and producers called me because they were looking for unusual places to shoot, whether it was the mines in Val-des-Sources or Saint-Adrien, shooting in the woods. […]. Little by little, we had more and more needs , he explains.

The packetAstri audiovisual and multimedia office It is also a driver of economic and social development. With this project, Pierre-Philippe Côté says he wants to show that cultural productions of world-class caliber can be produced in regions, outside of major cities.

Best [des créateurs] They live in the district, but work in the city, as they must be able to practice their profession in the districts. This is where we said ‘Maybe [créer] An organization that can change paradigms.” Quote from:Pierre-Philippe Cottier, founder of BEAM

A place to meet and be creative

In addition to providing equipment and places for creativity, ، packetAstri audiovisual and multimedia office It is a networking place where artists can come together and create. Spaces for work, meetings and co-working have also been established there.

The organization’s team is also available to connect creators with artists and talents from the region. We have equipment, places, SEO, we are there to answer your questions, but what is especially important is the network Valerie Russo, COO of packetAstri audiovisual and multimedia office .