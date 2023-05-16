OHL: Owen Peake and Bates’ offense come alive against the London Knights

Owen Beck and the Peterborough Petes overcame a false start by defeating the London Knights 6-5 in Game 3 of Monday’s OHL Final.

The Knights spoiled the early game celebrations for the fans gathered at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. There were only 31 seconds left when Sean McGurn rocked the ropes. On the offensive line, Canadiens fullback Logan Mailow got an assist.

Less than five minutes later, Ryan Winterton added his team’s lead by 13H net series.

The response came from the second round selection of the Hab in the final draft. Beck stunned the keeper from a tight angle to put his side within one goal late in the first half.

He returned to the charge midway through the period. Beck cut a point shot and noticed teammate JR Avon breaking away. He beat Zack Bowen with a nice fake to tie the game.

The Knights led 5-4 after 40 minutes, but Chase Stillman tied the game to send both teams into overtime. Only two minutes into the game when Tucker Robertson pounced on a loose puck in the hole to flash the red light and give Peterborough the win.

The Bets won game two of the series 5-3 after going down 3-0 in the opener. The two teams will meet again on Wednesday for the fourth game.