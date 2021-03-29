Olympic Qualifications | Canada holds up after half

The Canadian U-23 team faces the Mexican giants, at the end of the day, by participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. After 45 minutes of play, the score is still 0-0.

Not because of a lack of trying at the Mexican camp he plays at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.

Mexico had possession of the ball for two-thirds of the half.

Most importantly, he hit the target four times out of six shots.

The first warning occurred at 9H Minute, James Pantemis of CF Montreal was forced out. The gatekeeper in Quebec was informed again to 24H.

At 34H Minute, close play could have awarded the Mexicans a penalty kick, but the referee did not take drastic measures.

Before the match, Pantemis was the goalkeeper with the most balls in this pre-Olympic tournament, with a score of 13. He has conceded only one goal in three and a half matches.

The goalkeeper, who has been going strong again tonight, wears the captain’s armband to replace Derek Cornelius, who is on the bench but has one leg injured.

CF Montreal has two other players in the starting line-up: Zachary Brault Gillard and Zorhan Basong.

Five behind, forming Mauro Bello clearly playing an opportunistic card. They went 1–0-2 in the group stage, with Mexico winning all three of their matches.

Canada has never defeated Mexico at home in a competitive 0-4-2 U-23 match against the Mexicans in Olympic qualifiers since 1992.

Canada’s last participation in the Olympics dates back to 1984, its last participation in the three Olympic Games.

The winner of this match will accompany the Hondurans to Tokyo, the Americans’ scorers, 2-1, in the other semi-final.