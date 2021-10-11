Ovechkin’s health status is reassessed daily

Alex Ovechkin Suffered a mysterious injury during the final preliminary game of the Washington Capitals, Friday, against the Philadelphia Flyers. Peter Laviollette said the captain was absent from Sunday’s training, and his health would be carefully studied.

“It’s reassessed every single day at the moment. I don’t think that’s long-term, so we’ll go one day at a time, hoping it gets better,” the ‘Caps’ coach told members of the media.

The 36-year-old Russian left the match in the first half, after trying to check his body for striker Travis Konechny. Having been injured in the lower body, Ovechkin took a long time to leave the icy surface and did not return after that.

The Capitals play their first regular match of the season on Wednesday against the New York Rangers. Will the number 8 be there?

“It’s possible, I’m not sure. You’ll see, just said La Violette. Like I said, it’s not a long-term thing. We’ll see in the coming days how he progresses and if he can come back.”

Ovechkin has a date with history this season, as his next goal will see him join Marcel Dion as the fifth all-time leading scorer in the National Hockey League with 731 goals.

