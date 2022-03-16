Paramedics’ strike resumed Wednesday in the area

The Administrative Labor Court (TAT) has just approved a new list of essential services for the strike that will resume on Wednesday across Quebec.

In the region, paramedics covering the Chibogamau Chapais sector and the southern sector of Lac-Sain-Jean, from Normanden to Alma, as well as Chicoteme ambulance paramedics in Saguenay were affected by this strike.

The president of the Paramedic Syndicate de Saguenay Lac Saint-Jean Nord (FSSS-CSN), Jean-Daniel Tremblay, explains that the strike action for the base began last July to increase the means of pressure. .

We are ultimately striving to improve service to the public and we seem to be the only ones who want to serve the public to be better. The government is deafening, it does not want to invest in society. Unfortunately, if this continues, we will get together somewhat like nurses, where there will be such a shortage of staff that there will be daily breakdowns in the service, I would say. It is the people who will suffer the most. denounced.

Jean-Daniel Tremblay specifies that the means of pressure he authorized Administrative Labor Court tat Dozens of management employees will be forced to perform four hours of ambulance work per week, especially in Montreal and Quebec where the major companies are located.

In Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, paramedics remain unhappy with shift schedules still in use at Lac-Bouchette and L’Anse-Saint-Jean. In addition to a five- to six-dollar-hour pay increase, they’re asking for shock leave and a fifth week of vacation after 15 years of service.