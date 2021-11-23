Parasite: A social tale from Bong Joon-ho with an amazing story!

Radio Canada It makes the audience discover, every Friday, a little gem of a cinema programHere Tou.tv. This time it’s parasite.

With this film, the South Korean director Bong Joon Ho Winner of the 2019 Grand Prix at Cannes: The Palm Door. It’s too The first feature film in a foreign language to win the award for best film in history Oscars through 92NS a party.

« Yes, we laugh in front of us parasite, but yellow, or even black. Because the film is also looking forward to films Ken Loach By depicting a Korean social situation where injustice and inequality reign, just as in the aspect offamily matter, from Hirokazu Kuri Ida, where the tricks and tricks of the system become many ways of survival, are warmly observed “, Mentionsed Helen Farage On his movie blog.

The story is the story of an unemployed family who is interested in the lifestyle of the wealthy Park family. One day, their son managed to get a recommendation to give private English lessons at home. It is the beginning of an uncontrollable spiral.

