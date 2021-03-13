Parks Canada will unveil a commemorative plaque of former Dominion tapestries

Heritage The Canadian Council of Historic Sites and Monuments announced that it will soon erect a memorial plaque to indicate the importance of the Magog textile factory in Canadian economic, social and cultural history.

Collectif du Quartier-des-Tisserands considers this symbolic gesture “a wonderful day for all Magogs who grew up around the textile factory”.

“We must thank Parks Canada, who recognized and highlighted the importance of this historic site, but it is also a well-deserved tribute to the thousands of weavers, women and men, from all over Quebec, who have proudly and hardly won here the daily bread of their families for more than 100 years,” I would like to mention the members of the congregation.

According to these citizens, this is an opportunity to showcase the vision of the founders who designed the first Canadian factory in Magog at the end of the nineteenth century.H A century, able to fully process cotton, from its entry as a raw material to the final products.

“We hope Magog will one day be happy to house a museum or tapestry translation center that Parks Canada proposed, in 1989, when this National Historic Site was designated,” the group concluded.

Despite the epidemic and a thousand precautions for this announcement 1is being The month of March has been celebrated at the site before Collectif du Quartier-des-Tisserands During an event captured by NousTV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWycWz_-7Xs