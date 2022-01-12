Economy

Party on a Plane: ‘E-cigarette influencer’ Vanessa Secot apologizes

January 12, 2022
Maria Gill

The future pilot, who was seen with an e-cigarette in hand on a Sunwing plane, has apologized via her social media.

Vanessa Sequot quickly became very popular on this trip when photos of her with a vape were circulated in the media.

“First of all, I would like to offer a sincere apology to anyone who may have been disappointed by this situation. Seeing us leave a gang of young men together towards Mexico while here is the confinement to the people of Quebec, has upset many,” we can read in a message she posted on her Instagram account Tuesday evening.

She continues her message by assuring that she will bear the consequences of her gesture around the world in recent weeks.

“The Transport Canada investigation has begun and I will bear the consequences if necessary. She added that sooner or later the truth of what really happened on this plane will emerge.

A Quebec who made international headlines with a photo of her illegally smoking an e-cigarette aboard a Sun Wing plane is studying to become a pilot, much to the chagrin of her community.

