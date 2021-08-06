Perseids visible in the Canadian sky

This phenomenon is considered the best of its kind for two reasons: it occurs in favorable climatic conditions for its observation, that is, hot nights and clear skies, and the number of meteors per hour is high.

Perchs are tiny particles of dust no larger than grains of sand left by a comet’s passage. When it enters Earth’s atmosphere, it gradually decays, producing a trail of light that can be seen with the naked eye.

The Perseid meteor shower lasts from July 17 to August 24. This year, it’s expected to reach its peak in Canada on the night of August 11-12, according toInternational Meteor Organization.

Perseids can be observed with the naked eye. Photo: iStock/Allexxandar

How and when do you watch?

No binoculars or telescopes are needed to observe the Perseids. On a clear day, all you have to do is look up and scan the starry sky.

In order to enhance the experience, it is best to go to a dark place away from the city lights. Experts recommend putting your cell phone or other electronic device away: it takes about an hour for the eyes to fully adjust to the darkness.

You have to arm yourself with a little patience. Staying outside for a few minutes may not be enough. So it is suggested that you lie down or feel comfortable.

The chances of seeing meteors overnight are also increasing, with many seen around 4 am.

With information from Nicole Mortelaro