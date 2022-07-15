Picnic Zone, Season 3 | Episode 61: Kent Hughes’ Problems

The holidays are approaching for many Quebecers, but not for Kent Hughes, who continues to struggle with the same problems: no space under the salary cap, tough contracts to switch, and a goalkeeper in uncertain health.

Two more problems were added to the pile: Senators and Red Wings, apparently the most improved teams in the East. If the picture remains intact and the Canadian cannot get Pierre-Luc Dubois, the team will be in the race for one of the top five picks.

Elsewhere in the NHL, the hiring of Johnny Gaudreau was unanimously welcomed by the Blue Jackets, but Stéphane Waite questions whether the striker really made his pick with a winning goal.

Note that this is the last episode of the season but back exit area A fourth season has been confirmed!

Host: Philip Cantine

Guests: Alexander Pratt, Guillaume Francois, Stephen White

It has no value. They will have to give up something if they want to give it up. Alexander Pratt, on Jeff Petrie