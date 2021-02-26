Pole war is not behind us at all

Despite what Bell argues, nothing has been settled in the issue of accessing the company’s poles in order to allow a high-speed internet connection to more Quebec homes, says Quebec President Pierre-Carl Bellado.

Also read: Internet access is still not possible in the age of remote work

Also read: Not connected, except around Bell Head Chalet

The businessman made the remark on Thursday upon unveiling the financial results of the company that, among others, owns the TVA Group as well as Videotron, in addition to Montreal Magazine And the From the Journal de Quebec.

Earlier this week, Charles Jocelyn, Director of Government Affairs and Community Relations at Belle Quebec, told the newspaper: magazine “Access to the pillars is no longer a contemporary issue, it is a settled issue.”

“It’s a simple public position again, because we are far from seeing significant progress on the ground,” said Mr. Bellado.

According to Prime Minister Francois Legault, there are still 251,000 households in Quebec without a high-speed internet connection in Quebec.

Access to these famous columns, which belong to the Bell, but also to Hydro-Québec, Télébec and Telus, is necessary for the service to be deployed in several regions.

“As our list of allies grows, including many smaller regional competitors struggling to expand their networks, we are calling for swift action on this front,” added Mr. Bellado.

Increase revenue

In the last three months of 2020, KEPICOR saw its revenue rise 0.9% to $ 1.15 billion.

Profits rose 9% to $ 159.8 million. For 2020, the company recorded revenues of $ 4.32 billion, an increase of 0.6% compared to 2019.

However, net income attributable to shareholders decreased $ 45.6 million ($ 0.14 per share) from 2019. It was $ 607.2 million ($ 2.41 per share) in 2020.