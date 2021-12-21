Police are searching for two suspected motivating thieves in Gatineau

During the night of December 13, two suspects arrived at a corporate parking lot on Maloney East Boulevard, in the Gatineau sector, and stole the catalyst from one of the vehicles on site.

CCTV captured the scene and the SPVG is asking the public to help identify the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned man between the ages of 25 and 35 with a beard. When photographed, the man of medium build was wearing black pants, a black winter coat with a hood, and black boots.

The second person SPVG he’s trying to identify is also between the ages of 25 and 35 and has fair skin. On the night of the event, the man of medium build wore a black winter coat with a gray horizontal streak down the back at shoulder blade height, gray and black boots and a black hat. He also had a black backpack with him.

Anyone with information that could identify these individuals is asked to contact the SPVG Information Line by calling 819243-4636, option 5.

Catalysts are auto parts that are popular with thieves. Photo: Radio Canada

Huge increase in stolen stimuli

Police said the number of reported catalyst thefts in Gatineau has been on the rise in recent weeks.

This car part is the target of criminals due to the valuable materials it contains.