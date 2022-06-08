The tram will increase the number of RTC passengers

Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC) on Wednesday published an update of its ride expectations taking into account modifications that have been made to the tram and its network over the past two years, including a change of route to Pole D. ‘Estimauville.

The updated report predicts a 30% increase in the number of public transport riders in the Quebec metropolitan area once the trams are in service in 2028.

This represents an increase of 10.4 million trips over the first year, with a total of 45.1 million trips.

This passenger forecast includes a grid PSTN on the north shore, and Société de Transportation de Lévis, on the south shore.

The arrival of the tram will have an impact on the passengers of the RTC buses. (Archives) Photo: Radio Canada / Gabriel Thibault Delorme

Compared to the reference year 2017, the number of public transport passengers (tram and bus) during rush hour (6 am to 9 am) will decrease from 37,200 to 50,800 people from the first year. This represents an additional 13,600 users, or the equivalent of 160 articulated buses.

These data alone justify the construction of the tram line, the chief believes PSTN Maud Mercier of Thrones. It confirms that the current network of PSTN It simply does not have the capacity to accommodate the expected new displacements.

Status quo, no longer possible […] Where do we put them, 160 articulated buses? We do not currently have the capacity to absorb this insists a Municipal Council member and member of the Executive Committee of Quebec City.

” bus network […] It has reached the saturation point. Therefore, we necessarily need such a project as a tramway. » – Quote from Maud Mercier El Arouch, Chairman of the Board of Directors PSTN

Of the 50,800 additional users expected at rush hour, 20,600 users will use the tram partially or alone.

This represents a decrease of about 3,000 people compared to the traffic forecast made on the route to 76th Street, in Charlesburg.

Maud Mercier-La Roche says the tram is necessary to accommodate the thousands of additional public transport users expected over the next few years. Photo: Radio Canada

The PSTN This discrepancy is explained by the difference in length between the Charlesburg road and that leading to Destimoville.

The road to D’Estimauville is about 3 km shorter. So in a shorter way the service area is obviously smaller. There are fewer people within the service area [et] There are fewer people directly within walking distance. This affects the results of traffic said the head of the planning service at PSTN Luke Samson.

Never seen like him

The start of the tram line will also increase the proportion of the population choosing to use public transportation from 8.1% to 10.6% rather than choosing another mode (single car, shared car use or active transportation).

It might seem relatively low because we’re talking about 2.5 percentage points here [mais] From a historical perspective, typical quota increases of this magnitude are something we haven’t seen before Luke Samson confirmed.

The updated attendance forecast does not take into account the effects of remote work, the widespread dissemination of which since the beginning of the health crisis has had an impact on the use of public transport.

The tram is scheduled to start operating in 2028 (archive) Photo: Courtesy of Quebec City

The PSTN It is estimated that working from home could eventually lead to a 10% reduction in public transit trips. However, it has been determined that other factors, which are difficult to predict and quantify, can have an effect on increased traffic.

This is the case, among other things, for the increase in gasoline prices, which can encourage motorists to switch to public transport.

Economic growth, immigration, real estate developments along the tram route, and increased awareness of the effects of climate change are also likely to increase the attractiveness of public transportation.