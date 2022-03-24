Possible Russian cyberattacks: Moscow condemns “ridiculous” US accusations

Russia on Wednesday denounced the “ridiculous” US accusations, responding to recent statements by President Joe Biden and the White House calling on companies to better protect themselves from potential Moscow-led computer attacks.

“These accusations against us are absurd,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Siromolotov said in a statement, accusing Washington of engaging in “a new wave of Russophobia against the background of the situation in Ukraine.”

“We call on senior White House officials to stop publishing dangerous and unwarranted accusations,” he said, noting that “the largest number of cyber-attacks against critical infrastructure sites in other countries is being carried out from American soil.”

Joe Biden said Monday that it is the duty of US companies to “better protect themselves” against potential computer attacks by Russia in response to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its attack in Ukraine.

“It may be that Russia is preparing to act against us (…). Russia has great IT resources, and it will happen,” he said.

According to the White House, these computer attacks can significantly target critical infrastructure, which is primarily operated and owned by the US private sector.