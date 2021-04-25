Protect your PC with comprehensive software, with Avast Ultimate Pack

Avast Ultimate protects you from all kinds of threats
Avast Ultimate offers complete protection, thanks to its many modules that cover all scenarios you might encounter on the network. Avast Premium Security Suite detects and blocks spyware, viruses, and ransomware that encrypts your personal data. Its smart firewall secures your network. You can benefit from safe and encrypted browsing with SecureLine VPN, which is protected from trackers that can analyze your activity for the impact on the content displayed by the sites you visit (targeted ads, inflated prices, etc.). Avast Ultimate also ensures your security with updates for your apps: no need to search for them, Avast Cleanup Premium takes care of your protection from security breaches.
Discover Avast Ultimate free for 3 months
This content has been produced in partnership with Avast. 01net’s editorial staff was not involved in the production of this content.
