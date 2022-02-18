Economy

Protest in Canada: Police launch operation on the streets of Ottawa, arresting protesters

February 18, 2022
Maria Gill

Canadian police launched a major operation on Friday to block the streets of central Ottawa, which has been paralyzed for nearly three weeks by the anti-sanitary movement, forcing the Canadian Parliament to remain exceptionally closed.

AFP journalists noted that the police, who were deployed in large numbers on the streets of the federal capital, began Friday after 8:00 am (1:00 pm GMT) to make arrests.

