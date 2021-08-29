Protesters try to block Justin Trudeau’s ad

(Cambridge) About 100 loud protesters tried to block liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s climate declaration in Cambridge, Ont. On Sunday, in his first public appearance since the party rally was cancelled.

“Traitor!”, “Tie him!”: Those were the palpable shouts of boos, trumpets, sirens and bangs on containers around the company in which the advertisement was made. There were about a hundred protesters, some with young children in their arms, others with upside down Canadian flags or even anti-vaccination banners.

Despite everything, a stronger police presence and RCMP officers were announced.

“The sound of sirens in the background reminds us that we are in a climate emergency,” Trudeau said, buried by the noise of protesters. That’s why we’ll go faster and be more ambitious,” he said, returning to today’s announcement.

The re-elected Liberal government will ensure that the oil and gas sector cuts its emissions to meet Canada’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. The Liberals will introduce five-year targets in this direction as early as 2025 and compel companies in the sector to reduce methane emissions by 75% over below 2012 levels by 2030.

To help regions with oil-based economies, the Liberals have promised to invest $2 billion in the Future Fund so Alberta, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador can create jobs in the new green economy.

Other liberal promises of the day include the promise to create clean tech jobs “by making Canada a battery leader” needed to keep zero-emissions vehicles running smoothly and to pursue the $5,000 tax credits. for more than half a million Canadians.

Ultimately, liberals hope that at least half of the vehicles sold in Canada will be zero-emissions by 2030 and all by 2035.

Mr Trudeau attacked his conservative rival, Erin O’Toole, who asserted that he would achieve the climate goals set by the previous Harper government that until recently were targets of the Trudeau government. The Liberals raised their targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 40 to 45% from 2005 levels by 2030.

The previous target, Canada’s target during the Paris Agreement, was a 30% drop; A goal Canada is already seeking to exceed, according to Trudeau.

“Canada is currently on the right track, if we do nothing else, if we just continue with the measures we have already put in place, to get 36% below the 2005 level by 2030. […] And so, when Erin O’Toole only wants 30% cuts, that means it will increase emissions in Canada,” the liberal leader said.

Regarding the presence of the protesters, Mr Trudeau emphasized that he had no intention of backing down or changing his message.

“Let me repeat again: there is nothing these people could say that would make me hold back in my ambition for Canadians to fight climate change to keep people safe through vaccinations, because ‘this is the way forward for the country,’” he repeated, while calling Canadians to vote.