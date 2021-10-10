Qatar 2022, the last FIFA World Cup for Neymar

I think it will be my last world championship. I play it like the last because I don’t know if I will still have the mental state to support more football The Brazilian star said in an exclusive interview with a documentary on the broadcast platform.

I will do everything to get there in good shape, and do my best to win with my country, to fulfill my biggest dream since I was young. I hope I can make it happen Adds the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

Neymar, the second top scorer in the history of Seleção behind legend Pele, will turn 34 years old for the 2026 World Cup, which is being organized in North America (Canada, United States, Mexico). In selection, Neymar had a late Confederations Cup (2013) and Olympic Gold Medal (2016) to his roster.

Injuries prevented him from participating in the Copa América 2019, which Brazil won at home. Then he lost the 2021 edition in the final against Argentina.

In the World Cup, he participated so far in two editions, 2014 and 2018. He scored for the first time 4 goals, but was injured after that and did not participate in the historical humiliation that befell Germany (7-1) in the semi-finals. In 2018, Brazil lost in the quarter-finals against Belgium.