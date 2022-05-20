QMJHL Series: Phoenix, Cataracts and Islanders in the Semifinals

Thursday, May 19, 2022. 9:47 pm

Bosbriand, Kuwaiti – Montreal Canadiens prospective Joshua Roy scored a goal and assist in leading the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 7-5 victory over the Blancville-Bosbriand Armada Thursday night.

Under the eyes of Habs player development coach Francis Bouillon, Roy scored the goal that gave Phoenix a 4-3 lead and began pushing three goals in the third half.

Roy and teammate Xavier Barnett, who set the table for his team’s two successes, led the playoffs with a 16-point lead.

Julian Anktel scored his eighth goal, his highest in QMJHL since the start of the playoffs, for Phoenix, who reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

Sherbrooke’s band Justin Gill has also, on two occasions, seen Jean Raphael Roy, Stephen Howard Jr. and Anthony Monroe Boucher flash the red light.

Jacob Robillard allowed five goals on 27 shots for Phoenix, but his attack managed to give him another three goals in the third inning.

Alexis Gendron scored a hat-trick and added an assist to the Armada. Antoine Roy and Zachary Cardinal completed the recording.

Charles Edward Gravel discontinued 32 of the 38 pills he encountered.

Phoenix advanced 3-0, Armada tied the game with three goals without a response, and Sherbrooke advanced with two good goals with another push with three goals.

Cataracts withstand to sweep

Shawinigan Cataractes scored a 1-0 win to win the second round series over the Gatineau Olympiques in three games.

Olympic Games 0 – cataracts 1

Peric Dube opened the scoring in the 66th second of play and the rest of the match fell to Antoine Colombe, who scored his first qualifying match. He made 32 saves.

Waterfall has reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2016 and only for the third time in 20 years.

Goalkeeper Remy Pourier stopped 24 shots in the loss.

Islanders are still in the third round

Brett Budgill scored twice and the Charlottetown Islanders beat Acadian Bathurst Titan to complete their three-game series sweep.

The Islanders advance to the third round of playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. This sequence does not include the 2019-20 season when the QMJHL qualifiers were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Francesco Lapina stopped 35 shots and Jeremy Biacaputuka provided assists for the islanders.

Budgill opened the scoring in the top of the second and Patrick Guay doubled the islanders’ lead in the first minute of the third.

Cole Hawkins responded for Titan midway through the third game and Budgill completed the scoring with an empty net four seconds from the end of the match.

Jan Bednar made 32 saves for the Titan in the loss.

This defeat puts an end to Canadian Riley Kidney’s trajectory of hope. The forward is likely to join Laval Rocket in the next round of the playoffs.

Remparts take over the chain

Quebec Rimparts defeated Rimouski Oceanic 4-1 to take a 2-1 lead.

Mikael Hochette and James Malatesta gave Quebec a 2-0 lead, scoring late in the first half and early in the second, respectively.

Xavier Cormier hit back for Océanic early in the third game, but Zachary Bolduc and Nathan Gaucher scored into the empty net to confirm the Remparts’ win.

William Russo saved 20 balls. He had only faced eight shots from Océanic after 40 minutes of play.

And Patrick Hammerla missed his place in the net Osianik after surrendering twice in 16 shots. Then Gabriel Robert blocked all twenty shots directed at him.

The Remparts will have the opportunity to complete the semi-finals on Friday in Game 4 of the series.