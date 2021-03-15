Quarterback Drew Press retires

The 42-year-old Brees shared the news on Instagram, stating that after 20 seasons of his NFL career, it was time for him to end his career.

Chosen by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2001 draft, Brees spent the first five years of his career with the Chargers before signing a six-season contract with the Saints.

In New Orleans, Bryce was regularly crowned NFL top for several quarterback stats. He has led the league on passes seven times, saving the pass on six occasions and on landing passes four times.

Bryce capped the 2009 season with a victory over the Super Bowl, the only one in his career, when the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. Also got the title of best player in this game.

Bryce will have delivered 571 touchdown passes in the NFL, putting him second behind Tom Brady, and he has won 172 matches, fourth on the charts.

It also set a record for the number of passing yards (80358), the number of successful passes (7142) and the saving rate (67.7%). He has been named NFL Most Valuable Attacking Player on two occasions and has been voted 13 times for the Pro Bowl.