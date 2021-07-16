Quebec team attack in full swing

The Quebec players scored more than 10 points in the second game in a row, as they beat the New York Boulders 13-9 Thursday night at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Jeffrey Barra, Conor Banas and Jonathan Lacroix produced four points for “Fleurdelisé”. The first two also scored the majority of their points thanks to the long balls.

By extending his arms in the fifth inning, Parra started a six-point harvest for Team Quebec in that round at bat. Lacroix with the trio and Nathan Etherridge with one pushed the men to the plate.

If the attack is running at full speed, the same cannot be said for shooters. Novice David Gautier gave 10 strokes and six runs in three and only three rounds. Pablo Arevalo, who came to him in relief, scored the win despite giving Boulders three points in the seventh inning.

The loss went to Ryan Munoz’s record. The New York Cannon allowed seven runs over the same number of hits in four and three rounds.

The Quebec team will play its next series against the ValleyCats in Tri-City, New York.

