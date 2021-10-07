Questionable gesture by PK Subban towards Ryan Reaves

The New Jersey Devils’ defending man BK Suban may hear from the National League Player Safety Department in the near future for a hook leg against Ryan Reeves of the New York Rangers.

• Read also: Is the Canadian really ready to start the season?

During the first period of a pre-season game on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, the former Montreal Canadiens knocked out their opponent and the Blues skater escaped under the circumstances. Suban’s sled hit the left leg of Reeves, who struggled to gain weight while standing.

The hockey player has a lower body injury and his condition will be evaluated daily, according to his coach Gerard Gallant after the game. As for the Devils quarterback, who later struggled with a somewhat frustrated Chris Kreider on the ice, he tried to justify the said streak to the media.

“I went to the corner of the rink trying to assert myself and get the upper hand. My legs were still on the surface when I tried to fix myself and I know it sagged a bit,” he said through comments reported by The Athletic. It was a complicated game. In show games, you want to You find your directions by not being shaken or injured. He’s an important guy to them and someone I know. It’s unfortunate. I hate to see this. I hope it’s not too serious.”

After their 6-2 defeat on Wednesday, the Devils were scheduled to play their last pre-season meeting by hosting the New York Islanders on Thursday. They will begin the campaign on October 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

see also