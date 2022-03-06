Radio Canada and APTN team up to promote Indigenous products

The goal of the agreement was called out by Catherine Tait, president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, in an interview. CBC/Radio-Canada’s strategy is to truly embody today’s Canada, which means expressing all of Canada’s people and in particular the indigenous peoples. This agreement allows us to better represent these peoples, and that is the goal did she say.

Monica Elle, CEO of APTN, the world’s first national broadcaster for Indigenous peoples, added that the goal was also to allow the stories aired on the two channels to expand their reach, giving them a larger audience.

Monica Elle, APTN’s Director of Programming, believes this agreement will make Indigenous news more accessible to Canadians. Photo: Radio Canada / Choral Mensa

Such content sharing is justified by the presence of one medium or another in the community, for example. Sometimes we have an APTN team that is in a remote community and CBC/Radio-Canada can’t be there. We are doing topo, and this partnership will allow them to access and broadcast it on their airwaves through APTN adoption and vice versa Mrs. Elle said.

Ms. Tate noted that production teams are already thinking about how to build this partnership in concrete terms. They will sit together to establish protocols and processes.

The partnership will also allow training to be provided to CBC/Radio-Canada and APTN employees. Thus, public broadcasting personnel will be able to conduct training exercises in APTN and vice versa.

Catherine Tait believes that it is the responsibility of the public broadcaster to reflect Canada's diversity in its content.

There is an opportunity for APTN to benefit from the expertise and experience of Radio Canada and CBC Ms. Elle added.

We are the first team of Indigenous journalists, we cover the news and we have a different approach. It may be appropriate for CBC and Radio-Canada journalists to benefit from this experience and explained further.

CBC/Radio-Canada, for example, could make its training modules available to APTN, in order to produce entertainment and information.

Resources will also be shared. For example, when two broadcasters are partners together on a project, the producer can help the producer in terms of its financial structure, it is a way of saying that the resources will really benefit the indigenous producers. Mrs. Elle explained.

The two mediums are already working together on certain projects such as Beehivescience fiction movie, crow bonesa feature film and a five-part drama series, or a team, A 13-episode children’s animated series about Sarah, a young girl of Franco Mestizo origin.

About 200 employees, 65% of whom are indigenous, work for APTN. The Public Broadcasting Corporation employs 175 out of 8,000 Indigenous employees.