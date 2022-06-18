Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G: which one to buy?

Do you want to treat yourself to a new smartphone but are hesitating between realme 9 Pro + and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G? Here are some comparison items to see which one really suits you.

Both smartphones realme 9 Pro + and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Take advantage of the particularly elegant design with traditional shapes that provide excellent grip. The optical module in Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is relatively discreet while the realme 9 Pro + module is more conspicuous. The xiaomi mobile It is more imposing than its competitor today, notably with its 8.34mm thickness against the 8mm thickness of the realme 9 Pro+. It is also the heaviest of the two at 204 grams versus 182 grams. However, they both have the same battery capacity, which is 4500 mAh. As for charging, it is undoubtedly the Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G that dominates the discussions which supports charging at 120W versus the realme 9 Pro + 60W which is really not too bad. It does not offer wireless charging or reverse charging.

Display area, advantage for Xiaomi

Since it is larger, the screen Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G It is also more imposing on the 6.67-inch diagonal surface on the AMOLED panel compared to the 6.4-inch on the realme 9 Pro +, also with an AMOLED panel that allows for great color rendering and extremely deep blacks. They display the same definition, and therefore the same readability, but Xiaomi has an edge over its competitor because it is able to produce a refresh rate of 120 Hz versus 90 Hz for smoother scrolling. In addition, Xiaomi’s sampling rate is higher than that offered by realme which can give a slight advantage in video games, so the screen is more interactive and better responds to players’ requests.

What provides the most power and the best connection?

The question about performance, the two smartphones use the same chipset, MediaTek Dimension 920 Which is associated with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi can support an additional memory card which is not the case for realme. It is of course possible to use online storage services for both devices. They benefit from good connectivity with 5G, Bluetooth and NFC compatibility. The Realme 9 Pro + It has an edge over its competitor in this area as it is able to capture and operate Wi-Fi 6 networks while the Xiaomi mobile phone is limited to Wi-Fi 5.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is equipped with an audio jack for connecting headphones that realme does not have. Both provide stereo sound. Xiaomi is equipped with an infrared transmitter to turn it into a universal remote control. It is IP53 certified which makes it not stain sensitive. Its fingerprint reader is installed on the standby button while it is under the screen of the realme 9 Pro +.

Finally, for the photo part, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G with its 108MP main sensor is preferred against the 50MP unit over its competitor. Both feature an 8MP wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. They also share the same front sensor, which is a 16MP model.