Recruitment within CH

The Montreal Canadiens appointed Adam Douglas as Director of Sports and Performance Science on Monday.

Douglas previously worked for Hockey Canada, where he held positions as Sports Performance Manager with the men’s teams and High Performance Manager with the women’s team. His role was primarily to oversee physical preparation within high performance programmes.

He was one of the architects of Team Canada’s gold medals at the World Junior Hockey Championships in 2015, 2018 and 2020, at the Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014 and at the Women’s World Championships in 2012.

Douglas, who holds a BA in Physical Education and Health from Queen’s University, as well as a MA in Kinesiology and Exercise Science and a Doctor of Philosophy, Kinesiology and Exercise Science from York University, also worked for the Ottawa Senators in 2008-09.

The confinement team lost Pierre Allard, their coach in charge of physical preparation, last month. He accepted a coaching position with Red Bull Munich, in the German elite league.