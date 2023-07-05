How to Register an out of Province Vehicle in Ontario

Relocating to Ontario with your vehicle can be an exciting but daunting process. The transition requires more than simply getting used to the new surroundings. One of the significant tasks you’ll encounter is registering your out-of-province vehicle in Ontario, a mandatory requirement under the provincial law. Whether your vehicle comes from another Canadian province or outside the country, different procedures apply. This article provides a step-by-step guide to help you navigate through this process smoothly.

Steps to Register an Out-of-Province Vehicle in Ontario

When you move to Ontario, you are obliged to register your out-of-province vehicle within 30 days. This process is streamlined through ServiceOntario centres spread across the province. The process involves several steps including completion of general registration requirements, provision of proof of identity, vehicle insurance, and paying the applicable taxes.

1.Complete the Formalities

The first step in registering an out-of-province vehicle in Ontario involves completing the general requirements. You need to provide your driver’s license or a Registrant Identification Number (RIN) for those without a driver’s license. If you’re registering a passenger vehicle, motorhome, or motorcycle, you need to provide a completed Used Vehicle Information package. In addition, you should present a proof of purchase, your vehicle permit, and the plate portion of the permit if you wish to attach your existing license plate to the new vehicle.

2.Provide Proof of Identity

Proof of identity is crucial when registering your out-of-province vehicle in Ontario. It includes documentation that verifies your name, date of birth, and signature. These details can be proved by your driver’s license number or RIN.

Registering Your Car in Ontario

To begin, visit your local ServiceOntario centre. Make sure you have your driver’s license or a Registrant Identification Number (RIN) if you do not have a driver’s license. You should also carry a proof of purchase and your vehicle permit. If you wish to use your existing license plate for the new vehicle, provide the plate portion of the permit as well.

Next, prepare to present the Used Vehicle Information package if you are registering a passenger vehicle, motorhome, or motorcycle. This package offers a comprehensive history of the vehicle and is vital to the registration process. It gives the authorities a clear understanding of the vehicle’s past and its eligibility to operate within Ontario.

Registering a Leased Vehicle in Ontario

When registering a leased vehicle in Ontario, the process is slightly more involved than a vehicle you own outright. The leased vehicle, regardless of its origin – whether within Canada or abroad, must be registered with the provincial government to legally operate in Ontario.

Start the process by visiting a ServiceOntario centre. Here, you will need to provide proof of lease. This could be a copy of your lease agreement, an invoice, or a letter from the leasing company containing your vehicle’s Registrant Identification Number (RIN) and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

In some cases, you may also need to provide a letter from the leasing company authorizing the vehicle’s registration in Ontario. This is to ensure that the company is aware of and consents to the registration of the vehicle in a new jurisdiction.

After completing these steps and providing the necessary documentation, you will be required to pay the HST or retail sales tax, just as you would when registering a vehicle you own.

Register Your Car in Ontario from Outside of Canada

If your vehicle is registered outside of Canada, there are additional steps to follow. These include completing all general requirements for vehicle registration in Ontario and filling out the customs clearance Vehicle Import Form 1 from the Canada Border Service Agency website. You must also include your vehicle in the list of imported goods. Proof of identity is also required when registering the vehicle for the first time using your driver’s license number or RIN.

Vehicles Registered Outside Canada

The registration process for vehicles from outside Canada follows a slightly different procedure. Firstly, you must import the vehicle into Canada, adhering to Canadian import regulations. To do this, fill out the Vehicle Import Form – Form 1 from the Canada Border Services Agency website. The vehicle must also be included in the list of goods you’re importing.

Next, head to your local ServiceOntario centre with the necessary documents. Apart from the standard requirements for registering a vehicle, you’ll need to provide proof of your identity, usually your driver’s license number or RIN.

If your vehicle has an out-of-province lease, you will also need to provide proof of lease. This can be a letter from the leasing company authorizing the registration of the vehicle in Ontario, a letter containing the RIN and VIN, or a copy of your lease agreement or invoice.

Upon completion of these steps, you will be required to pay the HST or retail sales tax, finalizing your vehicle registration. Once these are completed, your out-of-country vehicle is officially a part of Ontario’s transportation landscape.

Pay Retail Sales Tax or Harmonized Sales Tax (HST)

Conclusion

In summary, the process of registering an out-of-province vehicle in Ontario involves completing several steps and meeting specific criteria. Whether the vehicle is from another province or from outside Canada, ensuring all necessary documentation is provided and taxes are paid will help streamline the process. With careful planning and attention to detail, registering your out-of-province vehicle can be a straightforward task, getting you on the road as a proud, newly-minted Ontario resident.