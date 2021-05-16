Return to normal is not soon

Quebec should be inspired by the very “cautious” disassembly plan presented by the federal public health Friday, and many experts who also consider the US approach are not the ideal to follow.

One thing is for sure, it is not tomorrow, the day before, that Quebecers can congregate in stadiums or crowded restaurants, as is the case in Florida and Texas.

According to recent recommendations from Public Health Canada, provinces should only allow indoor gatherings in the fall, if at least 75% of Canadians receive the two doses.

Epidemiologist Grace Moshouf insists on the fact that more than a third of Americans are completely immune, while less than 3% of Quebecers are immunized, “We must not forget that in the United States they are more vaccinated than we are.”

Regarding outdoor gatherings, the federal public health suggests, among other things, that 75% of people have received a first dose, the level the Legault government intends to reach by June 24.

However, sanitary rules are likely to be stricter next summer than they were last summer, when dining rooms and gyms were able to reopen, even if no vaccine was operational. Time.

“Last year, we only had one strain, while with the variants, it wasn’t the same virus at all anymore. Last summer, the virus was nice, while now it’s bad,” explains Dr.Return Mashouf, who believes festivals and shows will likely take place outdoors this summer, provided the mask is worn or physical distancing is observed.

QMI’s photo by Mario Beauregaard READ Beasts of Science: Why did these birds of prey learn to master fire? There were crowds on Saturday at La Fontaine Park in Montreal. But few masks and physical distancing. Given the federal public health recommendations, green spaces are still likely to be very popular this summer.

“The mask is as long as possible,” confirms professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Montreal, Roxanne Burgess da Silva, who even suggests that this piece of cloth could become a standard social model over the next few years in Asia.

For Dr.s David Lucier, it would be simply illogical to take the example of the United States and exempt people who received two doses of face mask.

“In two weeks, we will see the effect of the second dose in CHSLDs. The spare time will be able to resume and the cafeteria will likely be able to reopen,” the geriatrician adds, however, with a glimmer of hope.

The Canadian Public Health Decomposition Plan serves as a guide for the counties. Quebec still maintains mystery, but its plan is due to be announced in the coming days.

As of Saturday, 46.1% of Quebec residents had received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.