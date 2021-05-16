The third wave: There is no decrease in the number of cases before the end of the school year?

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec could remain similar to what we currently see through the end of the school year.

Although the number of infections has fallen to less than 1,000 new cases in recent weeks, it appears that the outcome has stabilized.

According to Dr.s Jean-Francois Lisei, CHUM Pulmonologist and Intensivist, this number can remain the same until the end of the classes.

“When we look at the statistics in recent days in Quebec, we find that roughly 40 to 50% of cases were reported in schools,” she backs up in an interview with LCN. “So it’s a bit natural, the curve that we have right now and I expect we’ll stay in these numbers of cases there every day probably until the end of school.”

Ds Lizzie states that schools and youth are “a very important vector of transmission”.

Back to school test

If the end of semesters can chime with a decrease in the number of cases in Quebec, the start of the school year in the fall should be a test for a return to normality.

“The challenge will be the start of the school year in September.s Lizzie.

Also Friday, the Canadian Ministry of Health unveiled its stages of disintegration, with the body suggesting that the threshold of 75% of Canadians vaccinated with two doses in the fall should be reached to resume so-called “normalcy”.

Ds But Lizzie wants to be self-confident.

He believes that “the fall will be a good test and if we do it and all goes well, I think we can almost officially say we are out of this epidemic.”