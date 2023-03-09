Romania follows Poland, as it buys Abrams tanks from the Americans

A Defense Ministry official in charge of military procurement said Tuesday that Romania is seeking to buy 54 Abrams tanks from General Dynamics. Report this to the server Romania from the inside.

“These days, we will send to Parliament for approval a procurement request that includes a self-propelled howitzer on tracks, as well as an infantry fighting vehicle, short and short-range air defense systems, as well as two types of missiles for the F-16 aircraft. At the same time, we are preparing orders regarding the approval of the Abrams tank battalion,” Gen. Theodore Encic said in a Defense Ministry podcast.

Following in Poland’s footsteps, the Romanian Ministry of Defense has announced that the country has decided to purchase M1 Abrams tanks from the United States. 54 tanks will be purchased. 🇷🇴🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NVo4I19440 – Visegrad24 (@visegrad24) March 8, 2023

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union and the NATO country increased defense spending from 2% of GDP to 2.5% this year.

Romania shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, hosts a US missile defense system on its soil, and has had a permanent battle group alliance stationed on its soil since last year.

With regard to the purchase of tanks, Romania is following the steps of Poland, which signed an agreement to purchase 116 Abrams tanks at the beginning of this January. He will have 366 of them in his arsenal.