Saint-Lambert | Don’t you dare know when the Whippet Cookie Factory will close.

Dare employees in Saint-Lambert remain mired in uncertainty, denouncing the position of the owner of the Whippet Cookie plant, which is once again postponing the closing of the venue.

Julian Arsino

Journalism

Located in the southern suburbs of Montreal, the plant was scheduled to close in August, but the company just changed its tune without offering a new deadline for the 100 or so employees still in their posts.

“Employees are not happy,” said Sylvain Jani, representative of the International Federation of Bakeries, Sweets, Tobacco and Milling Workers (BCTM). They can’t wait to move on. »

Says the news was announced by Dare on July 5th. According to Gagné, employees with several years of seniority over the counter chose to remain in their position in order to receive their severance pay at the time of closing announced in 2019.

“They want to get these amounts, otherwise there will be no one,” the union representative added.

Fateful history is constantly pushed by society and workers are weary of waiting. The employees, who declined to be named for fear of reprisals, have been contacted Journalism To express their dissatisfaction and harm the employer.

“All the employees are in shock, frustrated by the situation, this confirms the factor. We try to plan our future, but again we get stuck in business. We are again in the unknown, without knowing what is happening.”

Mr Gagné notes that a meeting with Dare is scheduled for Thursday. Responsible for communications within the company, Sydney Dare confirms, in an email, that activities will be extended.

We will communicate [à nos employés] A new closing date as soon as possible,” she confirms, without justifying the new deadline.

The factory closure would mean the end of Whippets manufacturing in Quebec. The famous marshmallow and chocolate biscuit was created in 1901 by the Viau biscuit manufacturer. Production must be moved to Ontario.

However, this won’t be the end of Dare in Quebec, which is increasing its footprint in Sainte-Martine, in Montérégie, where Grissol’s rusk and toast are made.

The company is expected to add at least 10,000 square feet (930 square metres) to its plant, which includes about 80 consortium members. According to the site opening form, the cost of the work is estimated at a minimum of 5 million.

“This is very good news, as the Mayor of Saint-Martin, Melanie Lefort, confirms in a statement. We know that there will be a new production line to manufacture a new product. It is a project in several phases.”

At this time, Dare has not provided further details about what will be produced at the new part of the plant.

In collaboration with André Dubuc and William Leclerc, Journalism