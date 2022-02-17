Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: A new range of touchscreen tablets that really have it all

With the new Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung unveils three richly equipped tablets designed to meet all consumers’ expectations through their versatility. A particularly attractive introductory presentation awaits even the most impatient.

during his conference Galaxy Unpacked 2022Samsung has not only formalized its new flagship smartphone, Galaxy S22. The manufacturer has also been completely renovated Its range of premium tablets. Equipped with an S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S8 and in particular the massive Tab S8 Ultra, the jewel of this series, is as efficient in entertainment and creativity as productivity. Since design and design matter when choosing a device, Samsung has taken special care of its tablets. The Tab S8 and S8+ are only 6.3 and 5.7mm thick respectively, and the Tab S8 Ultra also displays a standard thickness of 5.5mm. Thanks to their well-distributed weight, these stylish tablets ensure a particularly comfortable grip. And this thinness does not make it fragile! It has an aluminum frame and toughened glass Gorilla Glass 5 that protects them from drops, this Tab S8 is the most powerful tablet Samsung has ever built! Three display formats to seduce you With its three new products, Samsung meets all the needs of users, both in terms of entertainment and productivity. With comfortable screen diagonals of 11 and 12.6 inches (28 and 32 cm), the Tab S8 and S8 + will delight the family. The Tab S8 Ultra with its huge 14.6-inch screen (about 37 cm in diameter, the size of a laptop!) will delight those who want to add a more professional vibe to their entertainment activities. Whatever you choose, display quality is there with the S8+ and S8 Ultra’s Super Amoled panels as well as a 120Hz refresh rate on all three versions, ensuring a smooth picture always. See also Spotlight: Welcome to Web 4.0!

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet has an 11-inch (28 cm) touch screen.

With screen borders reduced, the Tab S8 literally immerses you in all your gaming, photo or video content, but also in your video calls from Google Duo, for example. In particular, the Ultra model with a sensor in the front (wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle) are able to shoot in 4K and, during a call, to adjust the frame by zooming out to include new participants in the call picture. Magic! With three built-in microphones, the Tab S8 offers a noise reduction function to provide excellent sound quality. It is also equipped with four AKG stereo speakers, powerful, with deep bass and compatible Dolby Atmos.

The S Pen, the stylus that boosts creativity and productivity All three Galaxy Tab S8 devices come with an S Pen that can be magnetically attached to the back of the screen when you’re not using it or to charge it more easily. This new pen takes advantage of a significantly reduced response time for taking notes or drawing with the impression of scribbling on a simple piece of paper. The manufacturer has also improved the software environment with Samsung Notes Which converts in the blink of an eye any handwritten to text written or with Clip Studio PaintFREE for 6 months with its tools that will make your creativity explode!

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, with its S Pen and large 14.6-inch screen, is more than just a tool for consulting multimedia and Internet content, it’s a powerful touchscreen PC capable of managing multiple tasks on the screen simultaneously without eye catching. .

Professionals can go further with these tablets. They take advantage of the multi-window functionality that divides their screen into three parts: the ability to browse while on a call and take notes. This experience reaches its full dimensions with the huge screen of the Tab S8 Ultra. the mood dicks It is of course always there to transform the overlay One UI 4.1.0 Update In an office environment it is also possible to connect your tablet to your computer for use as a second touch screen. With its new products for 2022, Samsung has created a particularly rich ecosystem to make your work easier. It is also possible to use the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a drawing pad on your tablet with a 100% dedicated screen.

Strength and independence at the meeting For smooth operation and long hours, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Tab S8 with a super powerful motor. The choice fell on the latest generation of processors from Qualcomm, engraved at 4 nanometers. This Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which brings 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E to these tabs, is also linked with a massive 8-16GB of RAM. The manufacturer adds to this internal storage from 128 to 512 GB, with the ability to expand it up to 1 TB by inserting a microSD memory card into the Galaxy Tab.

Available on any pre-order for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the Book Cover Keyboard turns your Samsung XXL tablet into a true laptop while protecting it on a daily basis.