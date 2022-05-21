Samsung TV Direct Sale: Get great deals and guaranteed free offers on big screen TVs

Selling Samsung TVs: Samsung is here in the Big Samsung TV Days. You can get huge offers and free rewards when you buy some premium TVs like some Neo QLED 8K TVs, Neo QLED TVs, etc.

Samsung TV Sale: Samsung is back with its “Samsung Big TV Days” deals on Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and Crystal 4K UHD widescreen TVs. According to the information provided by the company, these offers will be applicable at all major consumer electronics retail stores across the country. The limited time offer will give customers the opportunity to enjoy great deals as well as guaranteed free gifts on Samsung’s premium TV lineup until June 30, 2022.

These deals include an insured Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone worth Rs 1,31,999 as well as 75-inch and above Neo QLED 8K TVs. Consumers will also be guaranteed to get a Galaxy A22 5G smartphone worth Rs.19,999 on the purchase of select models of Neo QLED TVs, QLED TVs, 75-inch frame TVs and Crystal 4K UHD TV models. 75 inches or more. Consumers who purchase 50-inch Neo QLED TVs, 50-inch or 55-inch QLED TVs will get a free SlimFit camera worth Rs 8,900. Read also: Get an iPhone SE for 1000! Check out huge discount and deals on iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini too

During this period, you can also take advantage of up to 20% cashback and easy EMI options starting from Rs.1990 on Samsung’s range of 50″ premium TVs plus. As part of these deals, Samsung QLED TVs will come with a 10-year copy-free warranty. Customers will also receive a 3-year warranty on select Samsung TVs. Here’s everything you need to know:

The new QLED TV range

Neo QLED comes equipped with the latest Quantum Matrix Pro technology with a powerful Neural Quantum 8K processor and a true depth amplifier. Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED TVs are equipped with smarter, smarter features and user interface, enabling Samsung TVs to become the central hub for watching content, controlling devices, playing games, exercising and more again.

Dolby Atmos

To deliver a cinematic viewing experience to consumers, manufacturers have enabled the Samsung Neo QLED audio system that can create immersive and lifelike audio experiences.

Video calling and the integrated Internet of Things hub

The latest line of Neo QLED TVs come with a built-in IoT hub that allows consumers to intelligently control their homes with just a TV. It allows you to scan all your home appliances, even third-party devices. You can also enjoy video calling or web conferencing on the big screen TV with the easy-to-use SlimFit Cam (TV webcam) that can be connected without compromising your TV design or viewing experience. Read also: iPhone SE 2022 to Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Checklist of great Google Pixel 6a alternatives

for players

The 2022 Neo QLED lineup allows players to have smooth and fluid movements without any lag. Game Bar allows players to easily monitor game status and optimize game settings.